Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 102,609 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,609 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

