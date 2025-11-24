Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

