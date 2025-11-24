Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in State Street by 6,967.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 456,646 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $42,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

