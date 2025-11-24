Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,517 APi Group Corporation $APG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of APi Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APG stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

