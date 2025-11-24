Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,921.6% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BTI stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

