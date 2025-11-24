Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 1,002,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $45,207,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 51.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,098 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Danske upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.94 on Monday. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

