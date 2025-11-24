Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.54.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

