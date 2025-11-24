Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Mirova lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

