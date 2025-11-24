Prudential PLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 129.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ares Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,620,735 shares of company stock valued at $288,818,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

