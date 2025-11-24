Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 15,072 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 422.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the sale, the director owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,346.32. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 565,851 shares valued at $91,545,382. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

