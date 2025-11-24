Prudential PLC Sells 58,788 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,788 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Masco by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE MAS opened at $62.35 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.