Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantheus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

LNTH opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

