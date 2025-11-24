Prudential PLC Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

