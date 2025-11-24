Prudential PLC Sells 11,890 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.