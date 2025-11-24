Prudential PLC Invests $681,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000,000 after acquiring an additional 356,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,730,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,140,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after buying an additional 266,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,913,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,810,000 after acquiring an additional 520,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.