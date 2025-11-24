Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,413 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.