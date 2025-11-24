Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

