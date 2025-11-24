Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after purchasing an additional 516,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after buying an additional 652,175 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,528,000 after buying an additional 387,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

