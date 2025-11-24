Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,290 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $316.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $373.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.