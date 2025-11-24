Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

