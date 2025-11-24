Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,450 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $154,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,954,000 after buying an additional 451,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,870 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,790,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,999. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,732,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,849.93. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

