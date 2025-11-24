Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Sells 33,739 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,026.42. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

