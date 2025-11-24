Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE HP opened at $26.80 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.88%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

