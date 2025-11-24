Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $146,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $8,174,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9%

MKC stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

