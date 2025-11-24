Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,444,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $309.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.17. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.