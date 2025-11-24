Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $126,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $271,150. This trade represents a 97.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,454.06 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,471.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,347.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,262.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

