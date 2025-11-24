Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $412.74 on Monday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $406.42 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.88 and its 200 day moving average is $461.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

