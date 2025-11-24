100,426 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,039,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $61.88 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $54,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,403.16. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,610 shares of company stock worth $4,739,162. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.