Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $370,534.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,445.83. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

