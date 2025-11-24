Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Rogers worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Rogers by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rogers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $383,151.94. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

