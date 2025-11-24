Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $18,936,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,230,000 after buying an additional 573,328 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 253,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $4,131,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,273,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,849,808.98. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $7,150,014.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,328,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,491,215.10. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,146,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $13.09 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

