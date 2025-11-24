Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna set a $33.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

