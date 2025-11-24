Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Fortis $FTS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortis by 157.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at $51.55 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

