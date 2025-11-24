SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,233,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 927,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after buying an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.