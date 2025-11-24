1,914 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 378,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $33,529,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 59.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 301,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

