Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 56,467 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,924 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,440.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

