Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Equity Residential $EQR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $165,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Equity Residential by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 674,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after purchasing an additional 442,584 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,944,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $26,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

