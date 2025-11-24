Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSPE

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

RSPE opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

