Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,019,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $23.42 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.