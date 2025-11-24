Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,230,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $368.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.38 and a 200 day moving average of $380.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.