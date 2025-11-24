Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 61,053 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,583 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after buying an additional 1,450,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

