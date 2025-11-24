Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,049 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 46.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.9%

ARR stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 415.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.