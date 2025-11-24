NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

