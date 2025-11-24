PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.1%

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.