IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.