Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,635 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $60,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The firm had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

