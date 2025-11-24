KBC Group NV Has $75,000 Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unifirst by 142.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Unifirst by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unifirst presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Unifirst Price Performance

Shares of Unifirst stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $147.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.02 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Unifirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

