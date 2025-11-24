Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,308 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 69.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

