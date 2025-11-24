Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.