KBC Group NV Sells 4,271 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

